Fishbourne care home addresses breaches but told it still needs to improve

A care home in Fishbourne has been told to improve for the second consecutive time but it took ‘sufficient action to address the previous breaches of regulation’, according to a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

Manor Barn Nursing Home, which accommodates up to 31 people, some of whom are living with dementia and who need support with their nursing and personal care needs, was inspected on January 29 — 13 months after being told to improve in December 2017.

The inspection summary read: “At the last inspection, we found three breaches of regulation. We made requirements for these to be addressed and the provider sent us an action plan to show what they would do to improve people’s safety. At this inspection, we confirmed the provider had taken sufficient action to address the previous breaches of regulation.

“On the days of the inspection, 26 people were living at the service. Manor Barn Nursing Home is a large property with accommodation over two floors. There is a communal lounge, a communal dining room and enclosed garden.

“At this inspection we found the service to be ‘requires improvement’ overall.”

Tracey Hillier, home manager, said Manor Barn is ‘disappointed’ to be told it requires improvement.

She added: “We would urge people to read the full report as there is a lot of positive feedback in there about the service we offer at Manor Barn. We continue to work with residents, relatives and other health professionals to develop the service to the highest standard.“

The report noted that residents and their relatives said staff were ‘kind, caring and compassionate’ and people were ‘protected from abuse’.

It added: “Staff were trained to meet people’s needs [and] people were protected from abuse.

“People had access to a structured activities programme. The provider had made efforts to increase opportunities to have visits from an activities co-ordinator once to twice a week to people’s rooms. People were supported by a consistent staff group.

“Provision had been made to support people at the end of their life to have a comfortable, dignified and pain-free death.

“Staff were trained to meet people’s needs and knew how to keep people safe in an emergency such as a fire.”

People’s medicines were well managed and given according to people’s preference, according to the inspector.

However, the report noted that, as some people were cared for in bed, they were ‘at risk of social isolation’.

It added: “People were not always supported by their preferred gender of staff, for example during personal care. We recommended that the registered manager ensures that where people have made a preference that this is consistently respected through staff rotas.

“Risk assessments were completed for people and gave guidance about people’s care needs but the guidance was not always followed.

“The provider did not consistently check risks in the home environment, for example we found broken furniture in communal areas but people had not been harmed and when we told staff about this they took immediate action to remove the broken furniture.”

It also said that bruises and marks ‘were not consistently recorded by staff’ and the provider ‘did not monitor or have oversight’.

The inspector said this has been raised with the deputy manager and training and compliance manager and ‘they immediately took steps to develop and implement a bruises and marks care plan’.