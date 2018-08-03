Flapjacks and flowers at Stedham’s Annual Flower Show

Despite the extreme temperatures of recent weeks, gardeners have worked hard to care for the plants they exhibited at Stedham’s Annual Flower Show, held on Saturday.

Hannah Stanley, society chairman, said: “As exhibitors arrived in the morning it became clear that the Memorial Hall was going to be filled with beautiful blooms, fantastic scents from lillies and sweet peas, delicious looking vegetables, and an amazing display of cookery. Also the floral arrangements and craft work items were outstanding. The judges Mr I Aldred and Mrs D Harding both commented on the excellent quality and presentation of the exhibits. All participants are to be congratulated on their efforts. As visitors arrived in the afternoon to see the show they were greeted with a large array of raffle prizes to be won, and all had the opportunity of joining in to taste the entries in the People’s Choice traybake class – ‘Cowdray Flapjacks’ (using a fixed recipe). This part of the show is always most popular as you taste and then vote for your personal favourite.”

Elizabeth Carmichael was named winner by popular vote for her flapjacks.

At the prize giving, Hannah thanked all the exhibitors, who had contributed well over 100 hundred items to judge. She also thanked the judges for their professional input, the stewards assisting (Rose Hubbard and Sanchia Elsdon), Hazel Harrison for her management of the ‘cake-tasting event’, other members of the committee who had all helped, and Jim Payne for running the raffle table.

The winner of the Challenge Bowl for the Fruit/Veg Section was Sanchia Elsdon, with Malcolm Hutchings named runner up. The Heather Rose Bowl for Flowers Section went to Hannah Stanley, with runner up Elizabeth Carmichael. Fiona Askew was named the winner of the Levett Coffee Pot for Flower Arranging/Cookery/Craft Section, a category in which Eve Phillips was named runner up.