Flooding ‘expected’ in Bosham and Itchenor

The Environment Agency has issued a red flood warning for Bosham and West Itchenor today, Wednesday, January 3.

Flooding is expected for coastal areas including Chidham, Broadbridge and Bosham Hoe.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued the red warning – saying flooding is expected and immediate action is needed – because of the high tide today at 11.45am, ‘when strong winds, large waves and a higher than average tide are forecast to coincide’.

“Around high tide flooding will affect Shore Road, as well as a small number of properties in Bosham High Street and along Gloucester Terrace,” it states on the EA website.

“All flood boards should be installed. Water will also be high up slipways in West Itchenor. We are monitoring conditions.

“Tide levels are high over the next 48 hours. But further Flood Warnings are not expected based on current forecasts.”

Amber warnings have also been issued for much of Chichester Harbour, including Fishbourne, Earnley and Apuldram, where flooding ‘is possible’.

Amber warnings are also in place in West Wittering, Earnley, Nutbourne and Thorney Island.

Chichester District Council has issued advice for anyone affected.

On its website it states: “Check your flood response plans to see how your organisation needs to respond.

“To report flooding in your area, or to contact your local Environment Agency Duty Officer, call the Incident Communication Service on 0845 850 3518.

You can check the latest warnings by calling the EA’s Floodline on 03459881188 or by visiting the website here