Fontwell set to welcome big Boxing Day crowd - our tips

It's time for one of Fontwell's biggest meetings of the year - its Boxing Day extravaganza.

A crowd of thousands will be at the figure-of-eight track to see seven races and a host of free family entertainment.

The action begins at 12.20pm with the Southern Cranes And Access Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and continues until 3.45, when the action ends with the Southern Contract Lifting Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Here are some tips for the meeting from Chi Observer sports editor: 12.20 Willshebetrying, 12.50 Oxford Blu, 1.25 Jersey Bean, 2.00 Bredon Hill Lad, 2.35 Broughtons Rhythm, 3.10 Goring One, 3.45 Molly Carew.