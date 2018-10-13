Food donations collected at Churcher’s College Junior School’s Harvest Festival

Rev Will Hughes spoke to Churcher’s College Junior School pupils at their recent Harvest Festival.

The Petersfield school has extended thanks to families’ generosity in donating food gifts for the festival, which will go to to Home Start Butser and the Peak Centre, Liphook this harvest. Many donations were brought along in beautifully decorated boxes.

A pupil with a donation box

Rev Will Hughes gave the pupils a chance to take stock of how lucky they are, and he not only reminded staff and pupils of the wonder of growing crops, but how they could harvest their smiles as they went through each day.

The children left the Harvest Festival thinking about how they could grow the good things in all they do, every day.