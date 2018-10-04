Former mayor of Haslemere makes his mark

The former Mayor of Haslemere has raised impressive funds which will make a big different to an assistance dog charity.

The former mayor, Councillor Malcolm Carter has managed to raise a grand total of £5,700 for Midhurst-based charity Canine Partners.

The team at Canine Partners trains amazing assistance dogs to transform the lives of people living with disabilities across the UK, boosting their confidence and independence.

The dogs are taught a range of everyday tasks, including picking up and retrieving items, opening doors and undressing a person.

They can even help to load and unload a washing machine and can fetch help in an emergency.

The life-changing funds were raised through various events, such as ‘An evening with Canine Partners’ at Haslemere Museum, a carol service, a quiz night, a sports day and a popular golf day.

Andy Simms, who has volunteered with his wife for the last eight years at Canine Partners, said: “We supported the Mayor’s fundraising by attending various events throughout the year to raise awareness of Canine Partners,”

Each partnership created by the charity costs £20,000, from selection as a puppy right through to the dog’s retirement.

If you are interested in fundraising for Canine Partners, visit caninepartners.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising/.