Freddie Mercury and Madonna costumes at Chichester charity disco

Hunston residents hosted an 80’s themed disco to raise vital funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Organisers Jonathan and Abby Hermans hosted the charity disco on Saturday, March 16, at Hunston Village Hall and raised more than £1,300 for the charity that is so close to their hearts.

Charity disco goers

The hall was full with friends and family dressed as a variety of 80’s stars such as Freddie Mercury, John Rambo, Madonna, Slash and more.

Jonathan said: “Everyone made such a great effort on the night for such a worthy cause.

“The hospice is very special to me as I sadly lost my mother just over a year ago and she was under the care of St Wilfrid’s at her home.”

The duo are now set for two further fundraisers, a charity quiz night at Hunston’s Spotted Cow and the London Marathon, in hope that they will reach their total fundraising goal of £4000.

The charity quiz night will take place, on Thursday, April 11, at the Hunston pub, with every penny raised getting Jonathon and Abby closer to their end goal.

Jonathon and Abby would like to give a special thank you to everyone who helped out from Chichester Mobile Disco, offering their services free of charge for the night and to R Bar mobile bar who gave back 10% of all takings to the Charity.