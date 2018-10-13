Free Memory Museum part of dementia outreach project at Haslemere

As part of Haslemere Musem’s innovative dementia project, the museum will now be hosting friendly, free one-hour sessions for people affected by dementia and their carers.

The Memory Museum sessions offer a very relaxed setting and will be held in an accessible yet quiet space at the museum.

Using buttons in a tin to reflect on memories

The museum’s collections have a rich array of artefacts and images that can be handled and viewed as a stimulus to memory, recollection or engagement. During the hour-long sessions, objects both familiar and more mysterious, will be passed round for visitors to handle and talk about, or merely engage with depending on each individual’s interest or ability.

Kay Topping, education officer, said: “Our outreach reminiscence sessions have proved very successful in day-care settings and we are absolutely delighted to be making them available to people who are cared for at home. There has been a great response to our multi-sensory approach and we very much look forward to hearing participants’ thoughts about the collections, and maybe sharing their own stories through objects and images.”

The museum welcomes people with a wide range of diagnoses and stages of dementia. The Memory Museum sessions will run on Thursday, October 25, and Thursday, December 20, from 11am-12noon. Places are limited, so booking is essential. For more information, visit www.haslemeremuseum.co.uk.