From invites to personalised prints here's the graphic designer on hand to help

Your save the date or wedding invite is the first chance people get of seeing the look and theme of your wedding, so it is important to have something you love and fits your brief.

“I love going on a journey with a couple,” explains Charlotte Wilson, creative director at Charlotte Wilson Designs.

“I go through everything with the couple finding out what flowers they are having, if they know about table decorations and the colours.

“The journey starts at the save the dates, then the invites, the table plans, stickers and any signs for the venue so it all works together.”

The couple can choose from designs from Charlotte’s portfolio or if they have something in mind she can create something bespoke for them.

Invites are traditionally sent out nine months before the big day but people tend to see Charlotte, who is based in Felpham, a year in advance.

“This gives me time to do the designs, send out proofs and make any amends, I get them booked in and book in design time and take it from there,” she says.

“There are overlaps with different jobs so I may do three hours with one person and then do two on another project, they all come in at different times so I do bits here and there.”

Charlotte explains how she has always been creative and comes from an arty family.

“I love the freedom being creative gives you,” she enthuses.

“I always worked in the corporate side with business, organisations and trusts and still do that side alongside the weddings and personalised prints.

“When designing for a corporate client you have to think about the customer and what they want to see, how does the business want to be represented and shown, how do they want to be perceived.

“They are two very different areas in terms of who you are aiming at but I am really passionate about both.”

When she had her children Charlotte decided to start her own business as she wanted something for herself.

“It started with the wedding invites and doing birthday cards for myself, then friends and family asked for ones to be made and it grew when I got more requests,” she says.

Charlotte has a BA joint honours degree, a masters degree and HNC in graphic design, and has 15 years experience in the area.

Although based in Sussex the creative director says she still does a lot of work in her previous hometown Bristol.

“I have sent things out either by courier or signed for,” she says.

“Locally I have worked with people in Worthing, Bognor, Chichester, Arundel and Littlehampton this way we meet for a coffee and have a chat.”

It is clear when talking to Charlotte that she takes immense pride in her work.

“I am a perfectionist,” she smiles. “Even my school reports said so, but I think that is a good thing as it means I want to create the best for my clients.”

Working freelance Charlotte says is ideal as she can work hours to tailor to her schedule and her family.

She has lived in Sussex since 2010 moving from Bristol and started doing bits in 2012 but went freelance full time in 2017.

Charlotte describes her style as ‘clean and contemporary with quirky elements’.

All the work is done on computer and Charlotte will draw on a lightbox before working in illustrator.

“I love creating the personalised prints for people when they have had a baby,” she says.

“It is such a unique gift and I also do them for weddings or anniversaries where people can choose the typography and have illustrations of their favourite things.”

“All the wedding related things I do is a celebration of love and commitment and I just love playing a part in it.”

For more information, visit www.charlottewilsondesign.com

