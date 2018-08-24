Fruit and flowers on display at Lodsworth Garden Club’s show

The Lodsworth and District Garden Club hosted its flower and produce show to great success over the weekend.

Bright flowers and beautiful produce welcomed visitors to Lodsworth Village Hall.

Flowers on show

Despite this year’s challenging weather conditions, on Sunday, August 12, the village hall was filled with a range of fruit, vegetables and floral displays.

Cooking skills were as light Victoria sponges, tangy lemon tarts and gooey-in-the-middle chocolate brownies were entered.

The childrens entries were displayed in the tea room and were much admired by all those sampling the range of mouthwatering homemade cakes.

The independant judges commented on the high standard for a village show and in many cases had difficulty in selecting the winning entries.

The winners were Lynne Todd, who was awarded the Silver Jubilee Plate for most points in sections A - E), as well as Mary Daubeny and Deryck Hamon, who were awarded the Crosbie Cup for most points in Section A.

The Gordon Cup for most points in Section B was presented to Paul Phillips, while the Lady Nathan Trophy for best in class B1 went to Paul Phillips.

Ruth Vivian took home the Brecknock Cup for most points in Section C, while the Thorp Trophy for most points in Section D went to Mary Daubeny.

The George Baldwin Cup for most points in Section E) was appointed to Libby Driscoll, while the RHS Banksian Medal for most points in Sections A and B was awarded to Lynne Todd.

The Sellar Trophy for most points in Section F went to Lily Mitchell, while congratulations are in order for Isobel Reed, who won the Williamson Cup, awarded for the most outstanding children’s exhibit.

The Lodsworth and District Garden Club is for everyone interested in plants, and wants to encourage interest in all types of gardening in the community. Find out more at www.ldgc.org.uk.