Midhurst Town Council said it was alerted, before 10am, to a fuel/oil spillage along the road from The Royal Oak to the Esso Garage on Bepton Road.

This spillage was 'causing motor vehicles to skid', the council said.

A spokesperson added: "We have contacted West Sussex Highways, who have raised an urgent clean up order.

"Depending on where the teams come from, their arrival can take up to two hours, so we encourage drivers to take these roads very slowly until the issue is rectified."