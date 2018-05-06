Fun for all the family at Harting Festivities

Harting Festivities is set to take place later this month.

The South Harting community is busy preparing for its annual pre-summer fair, which will be celebrating Whit Monday with a mix of old favourites and new.

Traditional celebrations

Harting Parish celebrates Whit Sunday on May 28 from 11am to 4pm, and an invitation has been extended for visitors to join them for the ancient Old Club march and community led fun and games.

There will be a number of children’s activities including face painting, fancy dress competition, carousel, juggling and storytelling. Adults and children alike can explore the history of Harting with a rolling historical film and antique picture books on display in the Church’s Law Room.

Old favourites return such as the dog agility show - all dogs welcomed and can be registered on the day. Categories are prettiest bitch, most handsome male, best rescue dog, best six legs, dog who looks most like their owner, and waggiest tail.

This year’s fancy dress competition theme is ‘Under The Sea’. All can enter with registration available on the day.

The event will kick off with the Harting Old Club members’ march and roll call on Church steps, followed by fancy dress judging at 11.20. At 11.50, the Old Club members will perform its second march through the village, and a fancy dress winners parade will take place at 12. A fun run, starting at the church steps, will kick off at 12.30, and at 12.45 jesterical street entertainers will perform. The dog show will take place at 1pm, followed by storytelling in the churchyard at 2.15 and the return of the street performers at 3.10. The grand draw at the information tent will take place at 3.30.

Any funds raised is distributed amongst Harting’s good causes and groups.

Car access through South Harting will be suspended for the day with diversions in place. Free car parking is available on the B2146 Petersfield Road. The parking will be clearly signposted. A Harting shuttle minibus will run from the free parking to the end of the main street throughout the day.

The annual ‘Harting Festivities’ developed around the Old Club march, and has existed in some shape or form since the 1800s.

Find out more at www.hartingfestivities.org.uk.