Funding awards to support Sea Scouts

A Pulborough Sea Scouts group has scooped a £1,000 funding grant from a leading housebuilder.

The First Pulborough and West Chiltington Sea Scouts are the latest recipients of Community Champions awards from Persimmon Homes Thames Valley.

Worthing Dynamos FC has also received a £1,000 funding grant from the national match-funding scheme, which seeks to support groups and charities working to improve the quality of life or environment across the region.

Rachel Faulkner, sales director for Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said: “There are so many different voluntary groups helping to make life better for local people, so we are proud to be able to support organisations in our region.

“Neighbourhood sports teams help to create a real sense of community, while the scouting movement is renowned for offering children the chance to enjoy new adventures and experiences.”

The First Pulborough and West Chilts Scouts have been given a new temporary base at St Marys Primary School in Pulborough, where the youngsters have more room to learn essential life skills. But they need storage facilities to house equipment.

Lucinda Barton, from the group, said: “Thank you so much to Persimmon Homes, this will make a huge difference. It will allow us to buy a waterproof shed in which to store much of the equipment that enables the children to enjoy their activities.”

Worthing Dynamos Football Club is a grassroots youth football team formed more than 40 years ago and now one of the largest and best known clubs in Sussex, boasting around 240 players.

Chris Stephens from the club said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Persimmon Homes for Community Champions funding. The money will help with ongoing development of the club and sponsorship of our coaching qualifications.

Community groups, charities and good causes across the country have benefited thanks to the donations from Persimmon Homes. Organisations can apply for funding by completing a simple online form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity

The scheme invites local groups and charities to bid for cash from a £750,000 national fund, with two donations of up to £1,000 being made locally each month.