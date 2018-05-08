Funding boost helps Midhurst archery club

The Leaping Hart Archery group has been given a £3,518 boost from the Grange Community Association (GCA).

The group was founded by Michael Chevis, who saw the need for an archery club in Midhurst after being approached by visitors at Medieval Midhurst.

He set up Leaping Hart in January 2017, which meets on Tuesday evenings and Sunday mornings at Midhurst Rother College.

“The group is open to all age groups but Michael needed to buy junior bows and arrows to help younger members,” said GCA chairman Joan Hursthouse.

“He also wants to expand so as well as target archery he can offer a field archery course and he needed to buy heavy duty arrows and weather-proof three dimensional targets.

“The GCA was delighted to be able to help Michael with the purchase of the additional equipment he needed to ensure the group could expand and thrive.”

The association awards grants to sporting, leisure and community associations, giving up to half the cost of a capital project to benefit the community.

It meets next on June 5 and any local organisation looking for funding should visit www.thegrange.org.uk for information and an application form.