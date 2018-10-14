Funds raised for church at Egdean community event

Egdean Harvest Supper and Beetle Drive saw more than 50 people of all ages join together to raise funds for St Bartholomew’s Church.

Held on Friday, September 28, in the barn at Woodruffs Farm, Egdean, by kind permission of Charlie and Elspeth Bray, the event proved to be a very lively evening with hot competition on the beetle drive.

Fun for all at the beetle drive

At half time, everyone enjoyed the harvest supper: home cooked lasagne and a great array of puddings.

Brian Dallyn won a magnum bottle of white wine, while Mark Hobden took home a magnum of Bordeaux, kindly donated by Hennings Wine Merchants of Petworth.

Charlie Bray won the Harvest Hamper.

At the end of the evening the beetle score sheets were tallied and Charlie Bray with the most points won a model beetle car and chocolates. Ed and Erica Brewster with the least points won a turban squash.

Around £760 was raised for the St Bartholomew’s Church funds.