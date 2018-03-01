GALLERY: Chi City beaten by Golds

A Steve Herbert goal saw bottom side Littlehampton shock City and leave Oaklands Park with all three points after a stubborn performance.

Chi started well with Rob Hutchings testing visiting keeper Jack Collins and Scott Murfin firing over the bar as the home side tried continue their fine home form.

Action between Chi City and Littlehampton / Picture by Kate Shemilt

But after careless defending, Ant Ender had to make himself big in order to to deny Lucas Pattenden – and the keeper needed treatment in the 27th minute, causing a lengthy stoppage in a stop-start game which never found its rhythm.

Moments after the game restarted, a superb reaction save denied Jimmy Wild. As the ball was delivered to the back post, captain Jack Lee headed it back across and Wild powered his header at goal, only for Collins to tip it over.

Murfin tested the keeper, and Wild skinned a defender but was also denied by Collins.

Dave Herbert fired over the bar and Steve Hutchings, whose endless energy has been key to Chi’s success in the past few games, beat Collins but could only watch as his lobbed first-time volley hit the side netting.

In the 39th minute the deadlock was broken against the run of play, as Steve Herbert was played in by a defence-splitting pass and slotted the ball past a helpless Ender to score what turned out to be the winning goal.

A chance for Lorenzo Dolcetti went begging before the break.

The second half was one of few chances and a lot of frustration for the home side.

Littlehampton did have chances, with Pattenson and Alfie Gritt both denied by Ender.

In the 68th minute Ellis Martin had a golden chance to equalise when City were awarded a penalty, but Collins guessed correctly and pushed the full-back’s spot-kick around the post. From the resulting corner the visitors managed to clear a goalbound header off the line.

Wild twice headed wide and Ruben French headed into the side netting after a quality ball from Kaleem Haitham, with many thinking it was in.

Pattenson had a golden chance to put the game to bed, but put his poor effort over the bar when it looked harder to miss.

In added time, a handful of opportunities came and went for City. First, Murfin’s goalbound shot was blocked, then Haitham had an effort deflected agonisingly wide and with the last chance of the game Wild headed on to the top of the net.

It was a very disappointing afternoon for City as Golds picked up their first win since November. Chi City's midweek clash with Three Bridges was lost to the weather. They are due to travel to Horsham YMCA on Saturday.

Chichester: Ender, Martin, French, Lee, Hartley, Dolcetti, Pashley, Hutchings, Herbert, Murfin, Wild. Subs: Peake, Williamson, Lis, Mendes-Borges, Haitham.

* Chi City visit Horsham YMCA on Saturday in a vital top-three battle.