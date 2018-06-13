Games and races at Rogate Village Fete

More than 1,000 people attended the Rogate Village Fete, held on Saturday.

Perfect weather and an extensive programme with activties on offer drew crows to the fete, which was held on June 9.

Mary-Anne Berendt, chair of the Rogate Village Fete Committee, said: “More than 400 people enjoyed tea and cakes in the Village Hall, where they were entertained by children from Rogate Primary School giving lively musical performances, and Scotty the Clown, who kept the children highly amused.

“The raffle, which each year is run by Rogate Tennis Club, raised £1,500 and the winner of the first prize was Mrs Bell. Ollie Bond got the closest in guessing the number of Lego Bricks in The Three Bear models, kindly lent by Bright Bricks. The number must remain a secret for the next time they are on show!

“First Prize Winners of the highly popular children’s races were Henry Haarer, Lottie Pateman (who won three!), Zoe Lobbenberg, Lucas Lester-Smith, Elio and Josh Mazas and Rosie Voyantzis.

“Thanks to all the generous donors, the bric-a-brac and vintage stall raised nearly £1,400.

“As usual the Fun Dog Show was well supported and the Cycle Sprints, something new for this year, was highly competitive. As was the closing Tug of War.

“The games and activities including a Marble Race, Target Bowls, Coconut Shy, Chuck an Egg and Archery were great fun and queues of enthusiastic participants formed to await their turn and spur on the current competitors. As usual the Human Fruit Machine was hilarious, with vegetables and horseshoes replacing the more traditional fruits.

“It is anticipated that the net takings will be around £7,000 which will go towards the heavy costs of maintaining the Village Hall and Recreation Ground. The fete would not happen if it were not for the hugely appreciated sponsorship of The Country House Company, Mackarness and Lunt, Adam Gibson Trees, Durleighmarsh Farm, St Peter’s Vets, South Downs Manor, Positive Lifestyles, TJAYS and The Empawium.

” Rogate Primary School and Youth Club contributed to the Fete experience by running stalls including a barbecue, preloved children’s clothes and toys, soft drinks, tombola and glitter tattoos. Their proceeds are in addition to the main Fete takings and will be retained by them towards their own running costs. “

Visitors comments overheard included:

“It was such a perfect day for families.”

“Such a wonderful atmosphere and so much variety.”

“It seems to get better every year.”

“The Rogate Village Fete will be a talking point for months to come!”