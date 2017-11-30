Garden make-over for Sylvia Beaufoy Centre at Petworth

Members of the Petworth Community Garden have given The Sylvia Beaufoy Centre, home to Petworth Youth Club, a garden make over.

The group, led by garden education and project co-ordinator Kate Brickell, transformed a piece of waste land. Centre manager Sandra Thomas said: “Their commitment and community spirit was outstanding. The garden borders are now completely transformed and we would like to thank everyone involved in making this community project come together.” Donations to the project were made by Petworth Community Church.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.