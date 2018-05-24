Generations join together for the royal wedding

Generations young and old all joined together in celebration of the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined together as one at a special ceremony held at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

Residents of Midhurst celebrated the special occasion in a variety of ways, whether it be in schools or a traditional street party.

Attendees of a royal themed street party in Vanzell road, Midhurst, raised their glasses to Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

Decorated with balloons, bunting and residents dressed in the colours of the union jack the party had a busy turn out.

The younger generation came together at their schools ahead of the big day to also take part in the royal celebrations.

Conifers School in Easebourne started their school day on Friday May 18, with a fact filled royal wedding assembly informing pupils of the history behind the royals.

They continued to then enjoy the day with a British picnic lunch on their school field and finished the celebrations with the Early Years Department at the school running their own mock wedding.