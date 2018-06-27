Good and evil do battle at Billingshurst Show

The Billingshurst Show was the scene of an epic struggle between the eternal forces of darkness and light as heroes and villains came to the show on Sunday.



Large crowds enjoyed the carnival procession featuring both the pure of heart and those twisted towards the dark side, followed by a full programme of activities and attractions at the recreation ground in Billingshurst.

Princess Lily Smith (right) with her attendant Florence Leighton. Picture by Paul Starkey



Leading the carnival procession were the Petworth Band who later performed in the arena, followed by carnival princess Lily Smith with her attendant Florence Leighton, followed by flower girls Chloe Harrison-Woodhouse and Isobel Wallace, and the boys were represented by heroic knight Henry Smith and villainous Darth Vader Albert Wallace.



Billingshurst’s very own local hero John Gooderham – lollipop man for hundreds of children at the primary school – was on duty to judge the winners of the carnival procession.



He awarded first prize to Wakoos Centre 4 Children, with St. Gabriel’s Playgroup second and Dauxwood Pre-school third. The procession also featured a colourful display of dragons’ heads, with Rudgwick School creating the winning entry.



The second most important event starting at 1pm last Sunday was of course England v Panama, and fans were treated to live coverage of the match on the field courtesy of Mike and Graham Russell of Aurac Sound + Vision.



In the main arena the crowds were treated to two displays by the amazing Rockwood Dog Display Team, famous for their work on TV and in films, with Martin Winfield providing the commentary.



A particular highlight was the dogs showing their skill and courage by negotiating a towering ramp, leaping through four fire squares on the way across.



Billingshurst Scouts & Guides laid on a fun ‘It’s A Knockout’ tournament, and there was dancing from Horsham Bluebelles and VMA Dance, as well as a first visit from Wisborough Green Primary School who demonstrated their maypole dancing skills.



Music was provided throughout the afternoon in the food court area by the excellent Emily Cooper and Livi in the Middle.



Other attractions included the ever-popular fun dog show, superbly run by Mark Bridger from Bone Canis, donkey rides, a climbing wall, Punch and Judy, the Great Billingshurst Bake Off, and a wide range of slides, rides and stalls.



Paul Starkey from the Billingshurst Show Organising Committee said: “It was another great day and we were delighted with the large turnout. There was plenty for everyone to enjoy, and yet again we had perfect weather for the show.



“I’d like to thank our principal sponsors Coco’s Style, Coole Bevis, Fowlers, Gozone, Harwoods and Slinfold Golf & Country Club for their support in helping us stage the show, and to our many other sponsors and supporters. Thanks also to everyone who helped bring the show together on the day and in the days and weeks beforehand when all the planning takes place.



“Special thanks to John Gooderham for agreeing to judge the carnival procession and for doing such a great job, and to Mike and Graham from Aurac for arranging the football coverage.



“As well as providing a fun day out for everyone, the show is an important fundraising event, and we’re expecting to have raised up to £10,000 for local scouts and guides and Rotary charities.



“Now we look forward to next year’s show on Sunday June 30!”