Graffham Nursery enjoys gardening fun ahead of open day

Children and parents from Graffham Nursery enjoyed a big gardening weekend, donning hats and jackets to head outside and tidy up the nursery’s garden.

The children and their parents have been painting fences and planting flowers, helping to get the outdoor space ready for spring.

Fun in the nursery garden

The team at Graffham Nursery are excited to show off their work to prospective children and parents at the upcoming open day, set to be held at the nursery on April 3.

Those who are interested in finding out more about the nursery, which is located in the South Downs on the site of Graffham CE Infant School, are invited to attend the open day to see the nursery in action. The open day will welcome visitors from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The nursery currently has places available for the summer term and from autumn 2019 for pre-school children aged two and upwards.

Visits can be arranged at any time.

The Graffham Nursery gardening team

Call or email the nursery and a team member would be delighted to show prospective parents around.

Telephone Graffham Nursery on 01798 867324 or email nursery@graffhaminfant.org.uk.

For more information, visit the website at www.graffhamnursery.co.uk.