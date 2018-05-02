Graffham villagers to have a say on major plans for Lavington Stud

Graffham parish councillors are holding a public meeting on Friday, (May 4) to hear the views of villagers on major plans for housing development at Calloways Lavington Stud.

It will take place at 7pm, in the pavilion on Graffham Recreation Ground.

The plans are to convert existing buildings at the stud to ten new homes, to demolish an existing steel framed barn and build one new home and also demolish the existing house and replace it with a new one.

The national park has called in the application saying it is a ‘major development’ due to the number of homes proposed. Planners say it involves the substantial redevelopment of an existing farm complex in a sensitive rural location in the open countryside, close to public rights of way.

After tomorrow’s meeting, parish councillors will meet on Monday, May 21 to decide their official response to the plan.