Grant support for community groups making a difference

Grants have been presented to 15 local organisations at a special reception.

On Wednesday, February 7, the team at Hilton Avisford Park in Arundel showed support to organisations working with children and young people in the community by presenting grants totaling £9,000.

The funds awarded were raised at the hotel’s charity ball ‘A Night in Paris’ held late last year. This event also supported DM Thomas Foundation for Young People, which poovides important equipment, resources, facilities, care, support and training to help transform the lives of sick, disabled and disadvantaged children and young people.

The schools, clubs, and charities being supported by the grants were selected by the team at Hilton Avisford Park. The organisations supported by the Foundation and hotel were: Aldingbourne County Primary School, Arundel and Brighton Diocesan Trust, Arundel CE Primary School, Barnham Trojans Football Club, Bishop Tufnell CE Junior School, Bognor Youth Rugby, Chichester City Youth FC, Chichester High School, FOSS (Friends of Summerlea School), JustDifferent Ltd, Kids Cancer Charity, Southway Primary School, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Walberton and Binsted CE Primary School, and Walberton Players.

The grants will help to provide much needed facilities, play equipment and educational resources, including books for a school library, IT equipment for disability awareness workshops in schools and new football kit and equipment.

Louise James, grants, programmes and communications manager at the Foundation, said: “Thanks to dedication of the team at Hilton Avisford Park, the fantastic amount raised at their ‘Night in Paris’ ball will help continue our work transforming the lives of sick, disabled and disadvantaged young people. We are always impressed by the commitment and brilliant efforts made by Iain Pollock, Philippa Redwood and the whole hotel team to support our work and the local community. This reception highlights how many local children and young people are positively impacted by their efforts.”

This year’s Charity Ball, An Evening on the Orient Express, will be held on Saturday, November 10. For further details please contact Philippa Redwood on 01243 558306 or email philippa.redwood@hilton.com.