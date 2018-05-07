Greatrex bidding for more Fontwell success

With the weather set fair, Fontwell Park's evening meeting on Wednesday should see a bumper crowd enjoying the action.

As part of the build-up to Wednesday's meeting, myracing.com spoke to trainer Warren Greatrex about his potential runners on the card. Greatrex had 52 winners last season, boasting a very solid 22 per cent strike rate when he sends runners to Fontwell, with an overall profit shown if backing every horse.

6.15 3m 2f Novice Hurdle – Well Smitten: "He’s a probable runner. He’s taken time to come to himself, but he’s definitely better than we’ve seen so far. Decent ground will help and he’ll stay the trip."

7.45 2m 3f Conditional Jocks Hurdle – Spin A Yarn: "He’s new to us, we got him from Joseph O’Brien. He’s only a possible runner at the moment, but he will appreciate good ground if turning up."

8.15 2m 1 1/2f NH Flat – Invisible Clouds: "Nicely bred, he ran before Christmas but was far greener on the track than he’d shown at home. I think he’s come on significantly for that run and I’m expecting a much better performance."