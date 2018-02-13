Green MEP supports ‘brave’ Sussex activist ahead of court

Green MEP Keith Taylor is supporting ‘brave’ anti-drilling activist Dr Peter Whittick, who is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Dr Whittick was arrested after spending a night on an oil rig lorry as an ‘act of conscientious’ when it was parked at Pease Pottage services, near Crawley. Read our other story on our website.

Dr Peter Whittick, who climbed on an oil rig lorry, is due to appear at court tomorrow (February 14). Picture: Keep Billingshurst Frack Free

He denies he hindered the rig owner, British Drilling and Freezing Ltd, from carrying out its lawful business.

Mr Taylor, MEP for South East, said: “I offer my solidarity to Pete Wittick; a brave and self-styled conscientious protector against the destructive plans for oil and gas drilling in Sussex.

“There is no question that Pete was acting to prevent further harm. He was also, according to campaigners monitoring the Brockham site, acting to prevent a breach of Angus Energy’s planning permission.

“Pete’s courageous stand is in the long tradition of non-violent direct action taken against the very real threats posed to our environment and climate from fracking and oil and gas drilling.

“I’ve met Pete and can vouch for his genuine passion for defending his community and the planet by fighting to keep fossil fuels in the ground.

“I wish Peter the very best of luck as he takes to the stand. Together, local residents and campaigners across the Weald will continue to oppose oil and gas drilling, acidising and fracking.

“And I will continue to support them in their fight.”

A #Valentines2Earth protest is planned for 9am tomorrow outside the court.