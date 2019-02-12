Greggs vegan sausage roll: What the Observer office thinks

Upon the long-awaited arrival of the Greggs vegan sausage roll in Chichester, the Observer staff have shared their opinions on the controversial pastry.

The vegan sausage roll hit the headlines last month but there were not many places to get hold of one. Read more here: Greggs vegan sausage roll: Where you can get your hands on one in the Chichester/ Bognor area



With the pastry's recent arrival in the Chichester Greggs branch, only a few minutes from the Observer offices, we decided to give it a go.

Political editor, Joshua Powling, said: "Having read all the hype I honestly don't know what the fuss is all about. I would say the difference in taste between a vegan and meat sausage roll is infinitesimally slight."

Steve Bone, Sports editor said: "I don't think I'd have known it didn't contain meat if I had not been told. A little dry, but nice. 8/10."

Belinda Dickins, apprentice journalist said: "One of the nicest vegan sausage rolls I've had, tasted like a meat sausage roll and was absolutely delicious. Would eat for breakfast lunch and dinner."

Magazine reporter Charlotte Harding said: "The pastry is really flaky you would be hard pushed to know there isn't any butter in it, although the initial look isn't great as it looks a bit pale but tastes really good."

Sian Cripps, apprentice journalist said: "It tastes no different to a normal Greggs sausage roll. 10/10 would recommend to a friend."

Arts and entertainments editor, Phil Hewitt, a vegetarian of 25 years, said the roll had an 'excellent taste' adding: "Veggie and vegan sausages can taste very plasticky and processed - but these had lots of taste and a really nice texture..."

Sam Dixon-French, apprentice journalist said: "It tastes too normal to be vegan. Texture was good but the sausage itself looked a bit anaemic. It needed a golden brown finish to really complete the illusion. 7/10."

Roger Whiteside, chief executive at Greggs, said of the product’s launch: “Like many food retailers we have seen increasing demand for vegetarian and vegan products. We have been trying to develop a vegan version of our famous sausage roll for some time now.

“It has not been easy but our taste panel customers all love this one, so we have decided to launch it as our contribution to Veganuary.”



