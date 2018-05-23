Half term fun at Haslemere Museum

Haslemere Museum is set to host lots of activities for all the family this May half term.

On Tuesday, May 29, there will be a Museum Explorers session where young visitors can discover the amazing wildlife in the museum’s pond and on Saturday, June 2, children can spend a fun-filled morning learning all about rockets. The sessions run from 10.30am to 12pm and are suitable for children aged from five to 11 years (booking advisable).

Early Birds takes place on Wednesday, May 30, a friendly morning session enabling families with children who have an Autism Spectrum Condition, to enjoy the museum free from the hustle and bustle of the public. The museum will open early at 9am and families can explore the galleries at their own pace and in a calm, relaxed environment. There will also be the opportunity to handle special objects too.

A family drop in event will be held on Thursday, May 31, when Mill Cottage Farm comes to the museum. There will be a selection of very friendly farm animals to feed, groom and stroke. A variety of fun arts and crafts activities will be available too. The event runs from 11am to 3pm.

Visitors can explore the galleries and journey through time and see a 500 million year old fossil, make a dinosaur roar, and meet the museum’s mascot ‘Arthur’ the Siberian brown bear. There are quizzes, puzzles and dressing up available every day, as well as backpacks offering a variety of activities for children to do whilst exploring the galleries and a half term gallery trail.

For more information on all the events and activities taking place throughout May half term visit www.haslemeremuseum.co.uk.