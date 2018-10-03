Harry and Meghan greeted by Brighton schoolchildren on Royal Pavilion visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were welcomed by children from Queen’s Park Primary School on a visit to the Royal Pavilion this afternoon (October 3).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent some time speaking with the youngsters about their hopes and dreams, as well as giving them high fives.

Harry and Meghan with children from Queen's Park School in Brighton

Nine-year-old Adam Adnajjad, who is in Year 4, said: “I spoke and touched both and I’m not going to wash my hands! They said how old are you and when I’m grown up what do I want to do, and what subjects I’m best at. It was so cool!”

When asked what’s the best thing about the royals, pupil Sonny Jackson : “They are really rich, and they are also very nice.”

One of the students was also heard asking Meghan how old she was – although she didn’t reply.

The entrance to Pavilion Gardens and the area around the palace were lined with people as the pair arrived at 2pm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped to speak with well-wishers who chanted their names.

The pair made their way into the Royal Pavilion for around 15 minutes where they saw a newly-restored saloon room.

Harry and Meghan then greeted more well-wishers outside the Pavilion, before making their way to the Survivors’ Network, a charity based nearby.