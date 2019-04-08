Harting Horticultural Society celebrates successful show

Harting Horticultural Society hosted its 71st annual Spring Show on Saturday.

Displays of flowers, flower arrangements. cookery, and photography were hosted in the Community Hall on April 6, and a produce stall was also set up.

Malcolm Hutchings with his first prize winning Rubarb.

Cynthia Clue, show secretary, said: “It was a successful show with slightly more entries than previous years and being a fine day meant the support was good too. The refreshments offered went down very well - like always - home made cakes always go down well!”

The spring show has a number of classes, welcoming entries from everyone who would like to take part. As they are open to eveyone, the classes provide children and families with the opportunity to enter.

This year’s winner of the Lady Wallace Challenge Cup was Jim White, while the Charles Cooper Challenge Cup went to Sue Wright.

The Reg Bird Cup for Best Exhibit was awarded to Pauline Newton, while Jane Healey took home The President’s Cup.

Cynthia Clue with her first prize winning Hellibores.

In the Junior Classes, Sam Wyatt was named the winner of Mrs Champney’s Burnham Cup.

Harting Horticultural Society’s annual Summer Show will be held on Saturday, August 17, at the marquee at the War Memorial Playing Field.

Harting Horticultural Society has a history stretching back more than 70 years. The society has more than 150 members, and it continues to welcome local residents from South, East and West Harting as well as Elsted and Nyewood. It holds a number of shows and events for members and friends to attend and participate in, including the spring and summer shows.

For more information about the Harting Horticultural Society, visit the website, which can be found at www.harthortsoc.org.uk.

Heather Shearing with her first prize winning photograph.