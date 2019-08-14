Haystack catches fire in Tangmere

Fire crews spent more than four hours tackling a blaze in Tangmere this morning (Wednesday).

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews were alerted shortly after 4am to a haystack fire in City Fields Way.

A spokesman said: "Appliances from Chichester were sent and a large stack of hay was found burning. Appropriately 900 hay bales were alight next to the old runway.

"No properties were in danger."

The spokesman said one fire engine was still on scene at 8.30am.

He added: "The landowner is at the scene and there will be re-inspections at 11.30am and 3.30pm to see how it is getting on."

