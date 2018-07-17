Head-on collision on A29 near Arundel

Witnesses are being sought by police after a two-car head-on collision.

Police said the incident happened on the A29 Fairmile Bottom at Madehurst, near Arundel, yesterday afternoon (Monday, July 16).

Officers were called to the scene at 3.20pm.

It involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva and a silver Nissan Micra.

Police said the driver of the Nissan, a 43-year-old man from Petworth, suffered serious arm and leg injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he is in a stable condition.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 38-year-old woman from Coldwaltham, near Pulborough, and her passenger, a 15-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries and were treated at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester.

Anyone who saw the collision or who may have relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 947 of 16/07.