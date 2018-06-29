Art workshops mark NHS 70th anniversary in Chichester

As our NHS turns 70 St Richard’s Hospital is collaborating with the University of Chichester to use art to explore people’s experiences of health and wellbeing.

Two workshops have been set up for patients, carers and family members as part of the Art and Experience event and organisers would like to involve the community too.

“We invite you to take part in two workshops using a range of simple art techniques to explore your experiences of ‘living with’ an ongoing health condition, being the carer of someone with a long term health condition or of your experiences of care at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust,” they said.

“We have joined with the University of Chichester art department who will facilitate the art workshops and help you to explore your experience through drawing, painting, etc.

“The first workshop, on July 5, 1pm to 4pm, will provide an introduction and an opportunity for you to explore your experiences using easy to use art materials in small groups.

“You will also have an option to attend the second workshop on July 11, 10am to 3pm, which will provide more time for you to try a range of different art materials and explore your experience in more detail.”

Western Sussex Hospitals Foundation Trust, which runs the Chichester hospital, as well as Worthing and Southlands, is committed to continuously improving the quality of care and experience for patients, carers and their families.

Feedback is already sought in a range of ways, such as the Friends and Family test and other patient satisfaction surveys.

The Art and Experience event is a new approach aimed at further improving the care the trust provides.

Both workshops will be held in the artOne Building which is on the University of Chichester, Bishop Otter Campus, College Lane, Chichester, PO19 6PE.

Those registered to attend will get free parking at the university.

The trust will ask attendees’ permission to collect all the art pieces produced during the workshops to display as an exhibition to be held later in the summer.

They will also ask if those who produced the artwork are happy to donate it to the Trust art collection for display around the Trust premises.

To register to attend the workshops or to find out more information, please contact cate.bell@wsht.nhs.uk