Author Robyn Hollingworth’s talk on dementia gives Cruse Bereavement Care volunteers great insight

Author Robyn Hollingworth has given a moving and thought-provoking talk for volunteers at Cruse Bereavement Care West Sussex.

She was the key speaker at the annual business meeting and volunteer conference, held in at Billingshurst Community Centre last Saturday.

Author Robyn Hollingworth gave an entertaining and thought-provoking talk

A former fashion buyer, Robyn has worked for some of the most famous names in luxury design and retail, but returned home to South Wales to care for her father when he developed Alzheimer’s.

She was 25 when he was diagnosed and later wrote My Mad Dad – Tales of an Unravelling Mind with the help of an open and frank diary she kept throughout the experience.

Luci Alvarez-Staden, area support co-ordinator, said: “The cruelty of dementia will affect one in three of us.

“Robyn shared her experience with ease and wit and our volunteers found her to be interesting, entertaining and deeply moving, providing invaluable insight into the frustrations and the hilarity of certain situations, which are part and parcel of this illness and for the bereaved carer, the feelings of double the loss, double the anger and the intense loss of purpose this can bring when your loved one with dementia dies.”

Around 50 Cruse volunteers from across West Sussex attended the conference, an excellent training opportunity and a chance to celebrate all the charity does to support people at a vulnerable time in their lives.

The charity offers free bereavement support to adults, young people and children through one-to-one support sessions and support groups. Contact the Cruse West Sussex 24-hour answerphone service on 0300 311 9959 or email westsussexarea@cruse.org.uk

