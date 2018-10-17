Blood cancer support group for West Sussex patients opens in Worthing

People affected by blood cancer were welcomed at the launch of a new support group.

The Worthing Haematology Support Group has been set up by Leukaemia Care, a national charity providing advice and support to anybody affected by blood cancer.

The first meeting was held at The Chatsworth Hotel in Worthing on Tuesday afternoon.

Nickey Bate, who co-ordinates support groups for Leukaemia Care, said: “This new support group is a great opportunity for patients and their loved ones to meet others in a similar situation.

“We’re looking forward to the ongoing development of the Worthing support group.”

The group is open to anyone affected by blood cancer across West Sussex. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, November 13, from 3pm to 4.30pm.

To find out more, call the helpline on 08088 010 444, or visit www.leukaemiacare.org.uk/support-and-information/support-for-you/find-a-support-group/worthing-haematology-support-group

