Bosham dad takes on epic challenge to raise money for hospital baby unit

A father whose two daughters received specialist treatment at St Richard’s Hospital after they were born premature has completed a huge challenge in their names.

Jon Malyon, from Bosham, told the Observer in April: ““When you are sat in hospital you spend a lot of time next to an incubator.

Jon and Liz with their daughters Ailla and Lana, who are now both fully healthy. Picture: Kate Shemilt

“What strikes you is they are going through this massive endurance fight just trying to stay alive, and you think if they can do that I can do something.”

Ailla and Lana Malyon both spent time in St Richard’s specialist baby unit, and both Jon and his wife Liz since pledged to raise money for the hospital.

Now Jon, 37, has completed the herculean challenge he set himself: the ÖTILLÖ SwimRun, a 40km-race made up of open water swimming and trail running around the Isles of Scilly.

Jon's first daughter Ailla Malyon was born two months early

The race took place earlier this month, and Jon was thrilled to announce that his efforts have raised an amazing £2,500 for Love Your Hospital, which raises money for the trust which owns St Richard’s.

Jon said: “Hopefully that will go some way towards helping the centre.”

Asked about the challenge, Jon said: “It’s a really beautiful place, and a lovely way to see it as well.

Ailla and Lana inspired their dad

“The fluctuation from overheating on the runs to getting too cold on the swims was the hardest part.”

Love Your Hospital is the dedicated charity for Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and raises funds for St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands hospitals.

