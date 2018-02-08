Building a new hospice and strong links with the local community

Kier Construction has been cementing its relationship with St Wilfrid’s Hospice in more ways than one.

The company presented the hospice with a cheque for £6,658 following its 2020 Challenge, a series of fundraising activities.

The money will go towards the hospice’s Dreambuilding campaign which is raising money to fund the new £15.5m hospice in Bosham, Chichester.

Kier recently began work on the new hospice, which is due for completion in early 2019. When complete, the new hospice will be 50 per cent larger than the current one and include modern facilities to meet current and future demand of its services.

Trevor White, operations director for Kier Construction – Southern, said: “We’ve built a strong working relationship with St Wilfrid’s Hospice over the last year. We invest in our local communities and therefore selected the hospice as our charity of choice, as it will enable staff to continue providing specialist care to Chichester and the surrounding areas.”

Kier Construction completed the 2020 Challenge last summer, travelling across the country on non-motorised transport from Orkney to Land’s End in 2020 hours. They raised £300,000, divided between Kier’s charity partner, the Alzheimer’s Society, and 30 local charities nominated by each region.