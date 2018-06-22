Chichester resident steps up to raise awareness of bowel cancer

This month a Chichester resident has been spending 30 minutes every day doing physical activity while raising funds for charity.

Grace Timothy, 34, has taken on the Step up for 30 challenge in June to raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer.

The charity’s latest fundraising campaign encourages people to get sponsored to do 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days in June.

Research shows that taking part in regular physical activity, which is 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity such as cycling or fast walking every week, can decrease your risk of bowel cancer by as much as 12 per cent.

Raising awareness of bowel cancer is important to Grace because several family members have been diagnosed with the disease.

Another person with the disease is friend and The Sun Online columnist Deborah James.

So she is now determined to make more people aware of the disease and raise much-needed funds for the cause.

Bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in the UK, with 16,300 people in dying each year of the disease and 42,000 people being diagnosed.

Bowel cancer is treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

Nearly everyone diagnosed at the earliest stage will survive bowel cancer.

Before she started the challenge, Grace said: “I signed up as soon as I saw Deborah getting prepared for it on Instagram, and then thought, ‘Oh my God, but you don’t exercise!’ but so far, so good.

“I hope I’ll discover lots of workouts I didn’t even know about, to keep it fun.

“I’m vaguely aware I’ll have to start off slow having no basic level of fitness at all really, but I’m looking forward to feeling stronger by the end of the month.

“And hopefully raise lots of money for Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer.”

Donations can be made to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bcuk-step-up-for-30-4644

Events manager for Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer, Leanne Richards, said: “We are very proud to have Grace fundraising for us, it’s an amazing challenge.

“For us, at Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer, it means we can continue with our vital work of saving lives, enabling research and improving the quality of life for all those affected by bowel cancer.”

Find out more about how you can get involved and help the charity at www.beatingbowelcancer.org