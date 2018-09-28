Chichester residents’ life satisfaction among highest in UK

People in Chichester have some of the highest levels of life satisfaction in the UK, according to a new survey from the Office for National Statistics.

The annual ONS survey, which covers the 12 months to the end of March, asked people aged 16 and over across the UK to rate four areas of their personal wellbeing.

Three of the areas – their happiness, life satisfaction and sense of the things they do in life being worthwhile – are ranked on a scale from zero to ten, with ten being the highest.

The average life satisfaction score for respondents in Chichester was 8.05, one of the highest scores in the UK.

This compared to an average UK score of 7.69.

Overall, 89.39 per cent of people in Chichester ranked their life satisfaction between seven and ten, meaning either high or very high, compared to 82.1 per cent in the UK.

The most satisfied place in the UK this year was in Rushmoor in Hampshire, where people gave a rank of 8.59.

For happiness, people in Chichester gave themselves an average score of 7.74, above the UK average of 7.52.

Since the survey began in 2011-12 happiness in the UK has been increasing year-on-year but has slowed in recent years.

People in Chichester have also been reporting higher levels of happiness as the years go by.

This year’s score was a drop from 2016-17, when happiness was at 7.94.

Silvia Manclossi, head of the quality of life team at the ONS, said: “An important part of our work is looking beyond the economic health of the country to how its people are faring and inequalities in society.

“Today, for the first time, we have identified how factors such as health, access to services and crime levels may affect how people rate their wellbeing in different parts of the UK.

“This can help local authorities and other organisations to better understand where services could be targeted to help improve the wellbeing of people in their area.”

A fourth question in the survey asks respondents to rank how anxious they felt on the previous day, with zero being ‘not at all anxious’ and ten being ‘completely anxious’.

The population in Chichester appears to have become more stressed over the last year, with anxiety levels creeping up to 3 – above the UK average of 2.89.

The region coming out on top in the wellbeing survey this year was Northern Ireland, which reported the lowest levels of anxiety and the highest levels of happiness, satisfaction and feelings of worthiness of any UK region for two years running.

The single happiest place in the UK however was Rushmoor in Hampshire, with a score of 8.35.

The worst performing region across the board was London, while people in Wales also report lower than average satisfaction with their lives than the other nations of the UK.

