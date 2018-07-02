Have some tea and cake to mark NHS 70th birthday

Love Your Hospital is calling on communities to hold their very own Big7Tea party to celebrate 70 years of the NHS this month.

The dedicated charity of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, provides funding for medical equipment, facilities, staff development and improving patient care at St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands Hospitals.

As part of a nationwide celebration to acknowledge seven decades of the health service, the charity is asking residents, schools, churches, groups and companies to take part in Big7Tea celebrations which will be happening on Thursday (July 5).

Whether it’s a gathering in your front room, throwing a street party, holding a do at a village hall or a cake sale in the workplace, supporters will be able to dedicate every penny raised from their tea party to a particular local hospital, ward or area of care close to their heart.

Amanda Tucker, head of charity, said: “The NHS is special to all of us and we know by the support the community gives to our charity that locally people care greatly about the work that the NHS delivers.

“As we all come together to celebrate this prestigious birthday, what better way than to show your thanks than by raising a cuppa and raising vital funds.”

To get your tea party started, download Love Your Hospital’s Big7Tea fundraising pack at www.loveyourhospital.org/get-involved/

If cake and a cuppa isn’t your thing, then create your own event or make a donation to www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/loveyourhospital/nhs70