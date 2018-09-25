Help for West Sussex smokers to quit during Stoptober

Advice and support to help West Sussex smokers who want to quit will be available throughout Stoptober, a 28-day challenge launching next month.

Estimates suggest that 12.8 per cent of adults in the county smoke, which is the lowest level on record.

However manual workers are twice as likely to smoke than the population as a whole and some areas of the county have higher smoking rates. For example an estimated 17 per cent of adults in Arun smoke compared to nine per cent in Horsham.

West Sussex stop smoking services offer tailored advice on how best to quit using a variety of methods, including e-cigarettes. Research has shown that those who get expert support from local stop smoking services are up to four times as likely to quit for good than those who try to quit unaided. In 2016/17 more than 50 per cent of those accessing support successfully quit, the highest quit rate in the last four years.

Those who have been successful in kicking the habit are more likely to have used a combination of quit methods.

This year Stoptober is providing a free online personal quit plan, which helps smokers find the right support for them – with options including face-to-face support, nicotine replacement therapies (such as patches, inhalers or lozenges) and e-cigarettes.

Stoptober also offers a range of extra free quitting support including a Stoptober app, a Facebook messenger service that sends helpful updates, daily emails and Stoptober online communities.

Amanda Jupp, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for adults and health, said: “If you are a smoker, quitting is the best thing you can do for your health and the health of those around you.

“Our message to residents is please don’t delay any longer and take that first step to improving your long-term health for you, and your family.

“One way to kick-start your quit attempt would be to book an appointment with a stop smoking advisor today A full list of venues offering stop smoking support is available on the West Sussex Wellbeing website.

“Become part of the movement and join thousands this Stoptober who are determined to become smoke free.”

If you’re looking for support to stop smoking, contact your local stop smoking service by visiting the West Sussex wellbeing website.

For more information on the Stoptober campaign, to download the app or access the online resources, visit the Stoptober website.