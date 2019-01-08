Hospital trust’s ‘good’ rating an ‘extraordinary achievement’, says Healthwatch

The ‘exceptional effort’ of staff at Brighton’s hospital trust has been praised by a health and social care group.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust (BSUH) was rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) just two years after being placed into special measures.

Healthwatch praised the hospital trust for its CQC rating

Its hospitals, the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and the Princess Royal in Haywards Heath, were also rated ‘good’ by health inspectors.

Fran McCabe, chair of Healthwatch Brighton and Hove, said: “This is excellent news for the Trust and for the city of Brighton and Hove. The decision reflects an exceptional effort on the part of all the staff and leaders at the Trust.

“It is an extraordinary achievement in a two-year period to move from being seen as a seriously failing Trust to one which is good overall and outstanding for the quality of its care.”

David Liley, the chief officer of Healthwatch Brighton and Hove, said: “Healthwatch has worked in close partnership with BSUH over the last two years. We hope that our input has helped them in this remarkable turnaround in performance.

“Healthwatch volunteers have been welcomed routinely onto the Royal Sussex County Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital sites. We have spoken with patients and staff about improving the care provided and the hospital physical environment, providing over 200 recommendations for improvements in the last two years.”

Healthwatch added that ‘there is still room for improvement’, but ‘this achievement will give everyone a great boost of morale and a very positive way to start the New Year’.