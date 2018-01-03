Operations postponed at busy St Richard’s and Worthing Hospital

Some operations have had to be postponed at St Richard’s and Worthing Hospital because they remain so busy.

People are still being urged to only come to both the Chichester and Worthing Hospital, run by the same NHS trust, if they are seriously unwell.

Dr George Findlay, chief medical officer at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Worthing and St Richard’s Hospitals remain extremely busy and following the busiest Christmas and New Year period our staff have ever experienced.

“I am extraordinarily proud of our outstanding teams that have been going above and beyond for weeks now to care for so many very ill people.

“Unfortunately, to enable us to continue to provide safe, high quality care to those most in need, it is necessary for us to postpone some planned operations and clinics so our clinicians can focus on where the need is greatest.

“If your treatment is affected, we are very sorry and will contact you directly by telephone.

“Please, do not call the hospital – if you do not hear from us, you should attend as planned. Thank you.”

As reported, more than 4,100 people used the Accident and Emergency departments at both hospitals over Christmas and New Year, an 8.8 per cent rise on last year.

Dr Findlay added: “I would also like to thank everyone who has been assisting us – from those only using A&E when absolutely necessary, to families helping loved ones leave hospital in a timely way to release beds for others in need.

“I must stress, if you need urgent care, our highly skilled staff are here all day and all night, but there are other more appropriate alternatives, from NHS 111 to pharmacies, for common ailments and other illnesses.”