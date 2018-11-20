Rough Runner comes to Sussex for the first time and offers obstacle courses for all the family

Rough Runner is coming to Sussex for the first time and the new venue promises a stunning parkland course through the South Downs on every route.

The full range of epic, game show inspired obstacles will be waiting for you at The South event, to be held at the Wiston Estate, north of Worthing, on April 13 and 14.

Rough Runner is a game show-inspired obstacle course event based on TV's most iconic challenge shows, including Total Wipeout, Ninja Warrior and Gladiators

Regular favourites like big balls, fearless fall, swept off your feet and, of course, the intimidating Travelator on the finish line will offer challenges and fun aplenty for all the family.

Rough Runner has taken all the best bits from game shows like Total Wipeout, Ninja Warrior, Takeshi’s Castle and Gladiators to create an obstacle course like no other.

And for the launch in West Sussex, Rough Runner has introduced Roughian Rascals, a special obstacle course Challenge for children aged seven to 12.

Director Thorfinn Armstrong said: “Given the high family turnout and participation at our events, it was only natural that we introduce an experience for children and their guardians.

“Our obstacle innovation and engineering teams have worked closely with children to develop exciting and challenging obstacles to ensure they thoroughly enjoy the experience whilst they overcome each obstacle.”

This epic obstacle courses will inspire the next generation to explore their adventurous sides and have fun together while experiencing the power of teamwork.

The Roughian Rascals course will be a mile long and all the obstacles have been designed especially for children.

For adults, there is a choice of a 5km, 10km or 15km course, with the difficulty of obstacles increasing on the longer routes.

Organisers want it to be enjoyable and challenging but say it is nothing like the military-style obstacle races because they want to ensure it suits all levels of fitness.

However, the 2019 Rough Runner introduces a timed elite wave, where competitors race each other to complete the ultimate challenge.

For more information on the event series, visit www.roughrunner.com