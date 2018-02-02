VIDEO: Protesters at St Richard's call for urgent funds for the NHS

The NHS is in ‘urgent need of extra funding and staff’, protesters outside St Richard’s Hospital claimed.

On the same day health secretary Jeremy Hunt visited Worthing Hospital, Thursday, January 1, members of Coastal West Sussex 38 degrees NHS Group gathered outside the Chichester hospital.

Protesters outside A&E at Chichester on Thursday

Bob Birtwell said: “The NHS is being terribly funded. The amount it receives per patient treatment has come down drastically.

"The only reason the Government can claim there’s been a small increase is because its workload has increased so drastically because of an ageing population.

"It now can’t cope with the pressure it’s under and we’re here to support the NHS and support its urgent need for more funding and more staff.”

Planned NHS spending is around £124.7bn for 2017/18, a rise of £2.2bn from 2016/17, official figures show.

The Department of Health has been approached for comment.