Hedging to screen boys’ school homes

The developer behind the housing being built at the former Petworth Boys’ School site has stated the removal of trees around the edge of the development was necessary for drainage work.

Residents spoke out angrily after the removal of the trees, which had screened the development of 21 homes from view.

Director of Towerview Property Group, Joe Gormley, said the plan had always been to provide a full screen of English woodland hedging as a replacement including mature hazels, holly and holm oak to a minimum height of ten foot.

He said the uncoppiced hazel and holly shrubs/bushes had to be removed in that locality in order to make the drainage connection, as specified by Southern Water.

The site will have to contain a permanent piece of artwork as memorial to those who died at the school when it was bombed in 1942.