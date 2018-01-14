Help hospice and take up the 15 challenge

Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice will celebrate its 15th birthday this November, and the charity wants to encourage people of all ages across Sussex to take on a challenge to mark the occasion.

From events and activities, to small actions that make a big difference, there is something for everyone.

Chestnut Tree House gardens

Choose a challenge, live For the Now, and help Chestnut Tree House to continue caring for local life-limited children and families.

The hospice says: “So make this a year for taking a leap. For crossing the finish line. For doing something you never thought you could. Take a look at these amazing events and take on a challenge. For yourself. For your company. For local families. For living. For the Now.”

Take on a Challenge... pick one, two or even take on all 15!

1. Let 15 people know about the hospice Open Days, taking place on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 October

2. Test your nerve on the incredible 15th birthday abseil at Arundel Castle in September

3. Dig deep and donate £15

4. Share their social media pages with 15 friends

5. Sign up 15 sponsors (or more) for your next big challenge

6. Give 15 hours through volunteering

7. Chase Santa around the school playground on a 15-lap Reindeer Run

8. Get your heart pumping with 15 runs in their 15th year

9. Invite 15 friends over for a Big Get Together barbecue, cocktail or movie night

10. Shout ‘Geronimo!’ on a 15,000 ft skydive

11. Collect 15 things to donate to your local Chestnut Tree House shop

12. Challenge your workmates to fill up 15 charity bags between you

13. Spread the word by telling 15 friends about Chestnut Tree House

14. Feel lucky with our Superdraw – and sell 15 tickets to your friends

15. Enter a team in the 15th birthday mud run in July

Linda Perry, Director of Children’s Services at Chestnut Tree House said: “A lot has changed since Her Royal Highness, Princess Alexandra officially opened Chestnut Tree House on 11 November 2003, and we could not have helped the 833 children and families we have over the last 15 years without the help and support of the local community.

“Without people taking on challenges, fundraising, making donations, volunteering or pledging gifts in wills, we simply wouldn’t be able to continue providing the specialist care that is vital to so many children and young people in Sussex and South East Hampshire.

“To everyone who has helped us over the last 15 years, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you from all the children, families and staff at Chestnut Tree House. In our 15th year, let’s inspire everyone to live For the Now, take on a challenge and help us make every Now count.”

Chestnut Tree House opened its doors on 11 November 2003 and currently provides care and support to around 300 children with life-shortening conditions and their families across East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire – both at the hospice and in families’ own homes.

The cost of providing this vital service is over £3.5 million per year, yet the hospice receives less than 7% central government funding so relies heavily on the generosity and support of the local community to continue providing vital care to local children and families.

Find out how you can get involved at www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/get-involved/