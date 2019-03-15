‘Help send our girl to Disney before she loses her sight’

Well-wishers are pitching in with funds to help a young girl go on the trip of a lifetime to Disneyworld as her ability to see fades.

Twelve-year-old Sky Talman, from Northchapel, has various eye conditions after being born a premature twin, and lost sight completely in her right eye three years ago.

Although doctors don’t know exactly why, her sight in her other eye is now deteriorating and just weeks ago, Sky was registered severely sight impaired.

Now the family is hoping to fulfil one of her greatest dreams, to go to America, while she can still experience the holiday with her remaining vision, as ‘something for her to remember’.

Sky’s dad James said: “She’s always wanted to go to America, she doesn’t stop talking about it, it’s just her favourite thing, she says she wants to move to America, as much as I want to convince her not to, it’s what she’s always wanted to do.

“She’s even said she wants to go to America while she can still see and Disneyworld is the place that she’s talked about a lot.”

He said friends and family had noticed Sky now couldn’t see their faces until she was almost directly in front of them.

Her other sight conditions mean Sky is also sensitive to light and often has to rest in her room with the lights off after a day at school.

A fundraising page has been set up by a friend on Justgiving.com and has so far collected £1,340 of its £6,000 target.

Friend Samantha Moore, who set up the page, explained Sky had been born at 25 weeks and as a surviving twin spent her first year on oxygen, before having laser treatement in both eyes as a baby.

Samantha wrote: “Sky’s visual future is uncertain so before she suffers full loss of sight we would love you to support this appeal and make her dream come true to visit Disneyworld.”

Donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/skywillgotodisney