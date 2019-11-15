Poundland mascot Pound hound outside the new store in East Street Chichester

Here are the shops and bars that have opened in Chichester in the last year

With the high street ever changing, plenty of shops and bars have come and gone over the years.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 15th November 2019, 2:32 pm
Updated Friday, 15th November 2019, 3:48 pm

Listed here, are some of those that have opened in Chichester this year, and also ones that are set to open their doors in the near future.

1.

The new Poundland store opened in East Street earlier this month. Kate Shemilt ks190599-3

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2.

The former Thomas Cook branch in East Street, Chichester, was reopened to the public under new ownership and all staff members were ‘offered their positions back’, after Hays Travel bought 404 of the company’s collapsed network of shops. SUS-191115-153509001

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3.

National footwear retailer Charles Clinkard opened its newest store in South Street at the end of October. It replaced technology store Solutions Inc, which closed in February SUS-191115-141244001

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4.

Chichester's former Poundland store in East Street was replaced by toy shop The Entertainer in Septemeber SUS-191115-141305001

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5