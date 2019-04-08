Here's a list of running events taking place in Sussex this spring As the weather picks up, so do running events – so we thought we'd round up just some of the events going on across Sussex this Spring. And as well as these events, there's plenty of Race for Life events across Sussex this year. 1. Brighton Marathon April 14: Take on the Brighton Marathon or the BM10k which kick off at Preston Park and finish on Brighton seafront. brightonmarathonweekend.co.uk Grounded events other Buy a Photo 2. Mad Marsh Run April 28: A cross country 10k run fromLongleys Farm, Hailsham, on the Pevensey Levels, with more than 30 obstacles including crawling through bog, ditch jumping, fallen trees, ponds, and field running.mad-marsh-run.myshopify.com Stephen Curtis jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Eastbourne Trackstar May 11: Request your favourite tunes for this unusual marathon 105 laps around a 400m athletics track at Eastbourne Sports Park. www.eastbournemarathon.co.uk other Buy a Photo 4. Brighton Run2Music May 11: Pick 5k, 10k or 21k and dress up as your favourite musical icon. There will be entertainment along the way as you run. brightonrun2music.com other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2