Here’s hoping this Harry Kane haircut brings us World Cup luck

A Sussex barber has created a haircut that has attracted a lot of attention this week.

The creation, dubbed 'Hairy Kane' by stylist Daren Terry, co-owner of Lotus Styling, Bognor Regis, is said to celebrate the leading goal-scorer spearheading England's World Cup efforts.

Kane's form in front of goal inspired artist Daren to shave a likeness of the Tottenham Hotspur striker on to the head of client Kai Ward, which has resulted in fans approaching Kai to rub his head for luck hoping more good fortune comes England's way at the tournament in Russia.

Daren, who with wife Kate runs the Lotus Styling hair salon in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, has hit the headlines in the past for similar creations of celebrities, including high-profile players such as Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott.

Other stories in the news

These are the rarest players in the 2018 World Cup Panini sticker album. Read more here.



Read how a ‘once in a lifetime’ UK earthquake has happened twice in the same location - in Sussex



Liverpool supporter Daren said: "We dubbed the image 'Hairy Kane' and we're encouraged by the response the image is getting. It took almost five hours to create and we're really pleased with the likeness. We're encouraging people to rub his head to bring the lads goods luck.

"The World Cup is proving to be fantastic for England so far and Harry Kane is in red-hot form. So, when Kai asked for his image shaved into the back of the head I was well up for it. I've created quite a few similar cuts and applied similar techniques. You get a feel for the work, and to be honest I really enjoy doing it and getting a great reaction to it.

"We've been gripped by a kind of World Cup fever in the salon and this just adds to the excitement and fun. We need Harry to bang in a few more goals and give it a real go in the knockout stages."

How will you be marking this week's World Cup matches? Email news@bognor.co.uk with stories and pictures.